Basic Relationship Patterns¶

A quick walkthrough of the basic relational patterns, which in this section are illustrated using Declarative style mappings based on the use of the Mapped annotation type.

The setup for each of the following sections is as follows:

from __future__ import annotations from typing import List from sqlalchemy import ForeignKey from sqlalchemy import Integer from sqlalchemy.orm import Mapped from sqlalchemy.orm import mapped_column from sqlalchemy.orm import DeclarativeBase from sqlalchemy.orm import relationship class Base ( DeclarativeBase ): pass

Declarative vs. Imperative Forms¶ As SQLAlchemy has evolved, different ORM configurational styles have emerged. For examples in this section and others that use annotated Declarative mappings with Mapped , the corresponding non-annotated form should use the desired class, or string class name, as the first argument passed to relationship() . The example below illustrates the form used in this document, which is a fully Declarative example using PEP 484 annotations, where the relationship() construct is also deriving the target class and collection type from the Mapped annotation, which is the most modern form of SQLAlchemy Declarative mapping: class Parent ( Base ): __tablename__ = "parent_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) children : Mapped [ List [ "Child" ]] = relationship ( back_populates = "parent" ) class Child ( Base ): __tablename__ = "child_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) parent_id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( ForeignKey ( "parent_table.id" )) parent : Mapped [ "Parent" ] = relationship ( back_populates = "children" ) In contrast, using a Declarative mapping without annotations is the more “classic” form of mapping, where relationship() requires all parameters passed to it directly, as in the example below: class Parent ( Base ): __tablename__ = "parent_table" id = mapped_column ( Integer , primary_key = True ) children = relationship ( "Child" , back_populates = "parent" ) class Child ( Base ): __tablename__ = "child_table" id = mapped_column ( Integer , primary_key = True ) parent_id = mapped_column ( ForeignKey ( "parent_table.id" )) parent = relationship ( "Parent" , back_populates = "children" ) Finally, using Imperative Mapping, which is SQLAlchemy’s original mapping form before Declarative was made (which nonetheless remains preferred by a vocal minority of users), the above configuration looks like: registry . map_imperatively ( Parent , parent_table , properties = { "children" : relationship ( "Child" , back_populates = "parent" )}, ) registry . map_imperatively ( Child , child_table , properties = { "parent" : relationship ( "Parent" , back_populates = "children" )}, ) Additionally, the default collection style for non-annotated mappings is list . To use a set or other collection without annotations, indicate it using the relationship.collection_class parameter: class Parent ( Base ): __tablename__ = "parent_table" id = mapped_column ( Integer , primary_key = True ) children = relationship ( "Child" , collection_class = set , ... ) Detail on collection configuration for relationship() is at Customizing Collection Access. Additional differences between annotated and non-annotated / imperative styles will be noted as needed.

One To Many¶ A one to many relationship places a foreign key on the child table referencing the parent. relationship() is then specified on the parent, as referencing a collection of items represented by the child: class Parent ( Base ): __tablename__ = "parent_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) children : Mapped [ List [ "Child" ]] = relationship () class Child ( Base ): __tablename__ = "child_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) parent_id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( ForeignKey ( "parent_table.id" )) To establish a bidirectional relationship in one-to-many, where the “reverse” side is a many to one, specify an additional relationship() and connect the two using the relationship.back_populates parameter, using the attribute name of each relationship() as the value for relationship.back_populates on the other: class Parent ( Base ): __tablename__ = "parent_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) children : Mapped [ List [ "Child" ]] = relationship ( back_populates = "parent" ) class Child ( Base ): __tablename__ = "child_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) parent_id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( ForeignKey ( "parent_table.id" )) parent : Mapped [ "Parent" ] = relationship ( back_populates = "children" ) Child will get a parent attribute with many-to-one semantics. Using Sets, Lists, or other Collection Types for One To Many¶ Using annotated Declarative mappings, the type of collection used for the relationship() is derived from the collection type passed to the Mapped container type. The example from the previous section may be written to use a set rather than a list for the Parent.children collection using Mapped[Set["Child"]] : class Parent ( Base ): __tablename__ = "parent_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) children : Mapped [ Set [ "Child" ]] = relationship ( back_populates = "parent" ) When using non-annotated forms including imperative mappings, the Python class to use as a collection may be passed using the relationship.collection_class parameter. See also Customizing Collection Access - contains further detail on collection configuration including some techniques to map relationship() to dictionaries. Configuring Delete Behavior for One to Many¶ It is often the case that all Child objects should be deleted when their owning Parent is deleted. To configure this behavior, the delete cascade option described at delete is used. An additional option is that a Child object can itself be deleted when it is deassociated from its parent. This behavior is described at delete-orphan. See also delete Using foreign key ON DELETE cascade with ORM relationships delete-orphan

Many To One¶ Many to one places a foreign key in the parent table referencing the child. relationship() is declared on the parent, where a new scalar-holding attribute will be created: class Parent ( Base ): __tablename__ = "parent_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) child_id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( ForeignKey ( "child_table.id" )) child : Mapped [ "Child" ] = relationship () class Child ( Base ): __tablename__ = "child_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) The above example shows a many-to-one relationship that assumes non-nullable behavior; the next section, Nullable Many-to-One, illustrates a nullable version. Bidirectional behavior is achieved by adding a second relationship() and applying the relationship.back_populates parameter in both directions, using the attribute name of each relationship() as the value for relationship.back_populates on the other: class Parent ( Base ): __tablename__ = "parent_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) child_id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( ForeignKey ( "child_table.id" )) child : Mapped [ "Child" ] = relationship ( back_populates = "parents" ) class Child ( Base ): __tablename__ = "child_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) parents : Mapped [ List [ "Parent" ]] = relationship ( back_populates = "child" ) Nullable Many-to-One¶ In the preceding example, the Parent.child relationship is not typed as allowing None ; this follows from the Parent.child_id column itself not being nullable, as it is typed with Mapped[int] . If we wanted Parent.child to be a nullable many-to-one, we can set both Parent.child_id and Parent.child to be Optional[] , in which case the configuration would look like: from typing import Optional class Parent ( Base ): __tablename__ = "parent_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) child_id : Mapped [ Optional [ int ]] = mapped_column ( ForeignKey ( "child_table.id" )) child : Mapped [ Optional [ "Child" ]] = relationship ( back_populates = "parents" ) class Child ( Base ): __tablename__ = "child_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) parents : Mapped [ List [ "Parent" ]] = relationship ( back_populates = "child" ) Above, the column for Parent.child_id will be created in DDL to allow NULL values. When using mapped_column() with explicit typing declarations, the specification of child_id: Mapped[Optional[int]] is equivalent to setting Column.nullable to True on the Column , whereas child_id: Mapped[int] is equivalent to setting it to False . See mapped_column() derives the datatype and nullability from the Mapped annotation for background on this behavior. Tip If using Python 3.10 or greater, PEP 604 syntax is more convenient to indicate optional types using | None , which when combined with PEP 563 postponed annotation evaluation so that string-quoted types aren’t required, would look like: from __future__ import annotations class Parent ( Base ): __tablename__ = "parent_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) child_id : Mapped [ int | None ] = mapped_column ( ForeignKey ( "child_table.id" )) child : Mapped [ Child | None ] = relationship ( back_populates = "parents" ) class Child ( Base ): __tablename__ = "child_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) parents : Mapped [ List [ Parent ]] = relationship ( back_populates = "child" )

One To One¶ One To One is essentially a One To Many relationship from a foreign key perspective, but indicates that there will only be one row at any time that refers to a particular parent row. When using annotated mappings with Mapped , the “one-to-one” convention is achieved by applying a non-collection type to the Mapped annotation on both sides of the relationship, which will imply to the ORM that a collection should not be used on either side, as in the example below: class Parent ( Base ): __tablename__ = "parent_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) child : Mapped [ "Child" ] = relationship ( back_populates = "parent" ) class Child ( Base ): __tablename__ = "child_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) parent_id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( ForeignKey ( "parent_table.id" )) parent : Mapped [ "Parent" ] = relationship ( back_populates = "child" ) Above, when we load a Parent object, the Parent.child attribute will refer to a single Child object rather than a collection. If we replace the value of Parent.child with a new Child object, the ORM’s unit of work process will replace the previous Child row with the new one, setting the previous child.parent_id column to NULL by default unless there are specific cascade behaviors set up. Tip As mentioned previously, the ORM considers the “one-to-one” pattern as a convention, where it makes the assumption that when it loads the Parent.child attribute on a Parent object, it will get only one row back. If more than one row is returned, the ORM will emit a warning. However, the Child.parent side of the above relationship remains as a “many-to-one” relationship. By itself, it will not detect assignment of more than one Child , unless the relationship.single_parent parameter is set, which may be useful: class Child ( Base ): __tablename__ = "child_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) parent_id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( ForeignKey ( "parent_table.id" )) parent : Mapped [ "Parent" ] = relationship ( back_populates = "child" , single_parent = True ) Outside of setting this parameter, the “one-to-many” side (which here is one-to-one by convention) will also not reliably detect if more than one Child is associated with a single Parent , such as in the case where the multiple Child objects are pending and not database-persistent. Whether or not relationship.single_parent is used, it is recommended that the database schema include a unique constraint to indicate that the Child.parent_id column should be unique, to ensure at the database level that only one Child row may refer to a particular Parent row at a time (see Declarative Table Configuration for background on the __table_args__ tuple syntax): from sqlalchemy import UniqueConstraint class Child ( Base ): __tablename__ = "child_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) parent_id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( ForeignKey ( "parent_table.id" )) parent : Mapped [ "Parent" ] = relationship ( back_populates = "child" ) __table_args__ = ( UniqueConstraint ( "parent_id" ),) New in version 2.0: The relationship() construct can derive the effective value of the relationship.uselist parameter from a given Mapped annotation. Setting uselist=False for non-annotated configurations¶ When using relationship() without the benefit of Mapped annotations, the one-to-one pattern can be enabled using the relationship.uselist parameter set to False on what would normally be the “many” side, illustrated in a non-annotated Declarative configuration below: class Parent ( Base ): __tablename__ = "parent_table" id = mapped_column ( Integer , primary_key = True ) child = relationship ( "Child" , uselist = False , back_populates = "parent" ) class Child ( Base ): __tablename__ = "child_table" id = mapped_column ( Integer , primary_key = True ) parent_id = mapped_column ( ForeignKey ( "parent_table.id" )) parent = relationship ( "Parent" , back_populates = "child" )

Association Object¶ The association object pattern is a variant on many-to-many: it’s used when an association table contains additional columns beyond those which are foreign keys to the parent and child (or left and right) tables, columns which are most ideally mapped to their own ORM mapped class. This mapped class is mapped against the Table that would otherwise be noted as relationship.secondary when using the many-to-many pattern. In the association object pattern, the relationship.secondary parameter is not used; instead, a class is mapped directly to the association table. Two individual relationship() constructs then link first the parent side to the mapped association class via one to many, and then the mapped association class to the child side via many-to-one, to form a uni-directional association object relationship from parent, to association, to child. For a bi-directional relationship, four relationship() constructs are used to link the mapped association class to both parent and child in both directions. The example below illustrates a new class Association which maps to the Table named association ; this table now includes an additional column called extra_data , which is a string value that is stored along with each association between Parent and Child . By mapping the table to an explicit class, rudimental access from Parent to Child makes explicit use of Association : from typing import Optional from sqlalchemy import ForeignKey from sqlalchemy import Integer from sqlalchemy.orm import Mapped from sqlalchemy.orm import mapped_column from sqlalchemy.orm import DeclarativeBase from sqlalchemy.orm import relationship class Base ( DeclarativeBase ): pass class Association ( Base ): __tablename__ = "association_table" left_id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( ForeignKey ( "left_table.id" ), primary_key = True ) right_id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( ForeignKey ( "right_table.id" ), primary_key = True ) extra_data : Mapped [ Optional [ str ]] child : Mapped [ "Child" ] = relationship () class Parent ( Base ): __tablename__ = "left_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) children : Mapped [ List [ "Association" ]] = relationship () class Child ( Base ): __tablename__ = "right_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) To illustrate the bi-directional version, we add two more relationship() constructs, linked to the existing ones using relationship.back_populates : from typing import Optional from sqlalchemy import ForeignKey from sqlalchemy import Integer from sqlalchemy.orm import Mapped from sqlalchemy.orm import mapped_column from sqlalchemy.orm import DeclarativeBase from sqlalchemy.orm import relationship class Base ( DeclarativeBase ): pass class Association ( Base ): __tablename__ = "association_table" left_id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( ForeignKey ( "left_table.id" ), primary_key = True ) right_id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( ForeignKey ( "right_table.id" ), primary_key = True ) extra_data : Mapped [ Optional [ str ]] child : Mapped [ "Child" ] = relationship ( back_populates = "parents" ) parent : Mapped [ "Parent" ] = relationship ( back_populates = "children" ) class Parent ( Base ): __tablename__ = "left_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) children : Mapped [ List [ "Association" ]] = relationship ( back_populates = "parent" ) class Child ( Base ): __tablename__ = "right_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) parents : Mapped [ List [ "Association" ]] = relationship ( back_populates = "child" ) Working with the association pattern in its direct form requires that child objects are associated with an association instance before being appended to the parent; similarly, access from parent to child goes through the association object: # create parent, append a child via association p = Parent () a = Association ( extra_data = "some data" ) a . child = Child () p . children . append ( a ) # iterate through child objects via association, including association # attributes for assoc in p . children : print ( assoc . extra_data ) print ( assoc . child ) To enhance the association object pattern such that direct access to the Association object is optional, SQLAlchemy provides the Association Proxy extension. This extension allows the configuration of attributes which will access two “hops” with a single access, one “hop” to the associated object, and a second to a target attribute. See also Association Proxy - allows direct “many to many” style access between parent and child for a three-class association object mapping. Warning Avoid mixing the association object pattern with the many-to-many pattern directly, as this produces conditions where data may be read and written in an inconsistent fashion without special steps; the association proxy is typically used to provide more succinct access. For more detailed background on the caveats introduced by this combination, see the next section Combining Association Object with Many-to-Many Access Patterns. Combining Association Object with Many-to-Many Access Patterns¶ As mentioned in the previous section, the association object pattern does not automatically integrate with usage of the many-to-many pattern against the same tables/columns at the same time. From this it follows that read operations may return conflicting data and write operations may also attempt to flush conflicting changes, causing either integrity errors or unexpected inserts or deletes. To illustrate, the example below configures a bidirectional many-to-many relationship between Parent and Child via Parent.children and Child.parents . At the same time, an association object relationship is also configured, between Parent.child_associations -> Association.child and Child.parent_associations -> Association.parent : from typing import Optional from sqlalchemy import ForeignKey from sqlalchemy import Integer from sqlalchemy.orm import Mapped from sqlalchemy.orm import mapped_column from sqlalchemy.orm import DeclarativeBase from sqlalchemy.orm import relationship class Base ( DeclarativeBase ): pass class Association ( Base ): __tablename__ = "association_table" left_id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( ForeignKey ( "left_table.id" ), primary_key = True ) right_id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( ForeignKey ( "right_table.id" ), primary_key = True ) extra_data : Mapped [ Optional [ str ]] # association between Assocation -> Child child : Mapped [ "Child" ] = relationship ( back_populates = "parent_associations" ) # association between Assocation -> Parent parent : Mapped [ "Parent" ] = relationship ( back_populates = "child_associations" ) class Parent ( Base ): __tablename__ = "left_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) # many-to-many relationship to Child, bypassing the `Association` class children : Mapped [ List [ "Child" ]] = relationship ( secondary = "association_table" , back_populates = "parents" ) # association between Parent -> Association -> Child child_associations : Mapped [ List [ "Association" ]] = relationship ( back_populates = "parent" ) class Child ( Base ): __tablename__ = "right_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) # many-to-many relationship to Parent, bypassing the `Association` class parents : Mapped [ List [ "Parent" ]] = relationship ( secondary = "association_table" , back_populates = "children" ) # association between Child -> Association -> Parent parent_associations : Mapped [ List [ "Association" ]] = relationship ( back_populates = "child" ) When using this ORM model to make changes, changes made to Parent.children will not be coordinated with changes made to Parent.child_associations or Child.parent_associations in Python; while all of these relationships will continue to function normally by themselves, changes on one will not show up in another until the Session is expired, which normally occurs automatically after Session.commit() . Additionally, if conflicting changes are made, such as adding a new Association object while also appending the same related Child to Parent.children , this will raise integrity errors when the unit of work flush process proceeds, as in the example below: p1 = Parent () c1 = Child () p1 . children . append ( c1 ) # redundant, will cause a duplicate INSERT on Association p1 . child_associations . append ( Association ( child = c1 )) Appending Child to Parent.children directly also implies the creation of rows in the association table without indicating any value for the association.extra_data column, which will receive NULL for its value. It’s fine to use a mapping like the above if you know what you’re doing; there may be good reason to use many-to-many relationships in the case where use of the “association object” pattern is infrequent, which is that it’s easier to load relationships along a single many-to-many relationship, which can also optimize slightly better how the “secondary” table is used in SQL statements, compared to how two separate relationships to an explicit association class is used. It’s at least a good idea to apply the relationship.viewonly parameter to the “secondary” relationship to avoid the issue of conflicting changes occurring, as well as preventing NULL being written to the additional association columns, as below: class Parent ( Base ): __tablename__ = "left_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) # many-to-many relationship to Child, bypassing the `Association` class children : Mapped [ List [ "Child" ]] = relationship ( secondary = "association_table" , back_populates = "parents" , viewonly = True ) # association between Parent -> Association -> Child child_associations : Mapped [ List [ "Association" ]] = relationship ( back_populates = "parent" ) class Child ( Base ): __tablename__ = "right_table" id : Mapped [ int ] = mapped_column ( primary_key = True ) # many-to-many relationship to Parent, bypassing the `Association` class parents : Mapped [ List [ "Parent" ]] = relationship ( secondary = "association_table" , back_populates = "children" , viewonly = True ) # association between Child -> Association -> Parent parent_associations : Mapped [ List [ "Association" ]] = relationship ( back_populates = "child" ) The above mapping will not write any changes to Parent.children or Child.parents to the database, preventing conflicting writes. However, reads of Parent.children or Child.parents will not necessarily match the data that’s read from Parent.child_associations or Child.parent_associations , if changes are being made to these collections within the same transaction or Session as where the viewonly collections are being read. If use of the association object relationships is infrequent and is carefully organized against code that accesses the many-to-many collections to avoid stale reads (in extreme cases, making direct use of Session.expire() to cause collections to be refreshed within the current transaction), the pattern may be feasible. A popular alternative to the above pattern is one where the direct many-to-many Parent.children and Child.parents relationships are replaced with an extension that will transparently proxy through the Association class, while keeping everything consistent from the ORM’s point of view. This extension is known as the Association Proxy. See also Association Proxy - allows direct “many to many” style access between parent and child for a three-class association object mapping.