SQLAlchemy 2.0 Documentation
SQLAlchemy 2.0 Documentation
current release
Home | Download this Documentation
SQLAlchemy ORM
- ORM Quick Start
- ORM Mapped Class Configuration
- Relationship Configuration
- Basic Relationship Patterns¶
- Declarative vs. Imperative Forms
- One To Many
- Many To One
- One To One
- Many To Many
- Association Object
- Late-Evaluation of Relationship Arguments
- Adjacency List Relationships
- Configuring how Relationship Joins
- Working with Large Collections
- Collection Customization and API Details
- Special Relationship Persistence Patterns
- Using the legacy ‘backref’ relationship parameter
- Relationships API
- Basic Relationship Patterns¶
- ORM Querying Guide
- Using the Session
- Events and Internals
- ORM Extensions
- ORM Examples
Project Versions
- Previous: Relationship Configuration
- Next: Adjacency List Relationships
- Up: Home
- On this page:
- Basic Relationship Patterns
- Declarative vs. Imperative Forms
- One To Many
- Many To One
- One To One
- Many To Many
- Association Object
- Late-Evaluation of Relationship Arguments
Basic Relationship Patterns¶
A quick walkthrough of the basic relational patterns, which in this section are illustrated
using Declarative style mappings
based on the use of the
Mapped annotation type.
The setup for each of the following sections is as follows:
from __future__ import annotations
from typing import List
from sqlalchemy import ForeignKey
from sqlalchemy import Integer
from sqlalchemy.orm import Mapped
from sqlalchemy.orm import mapped_column
from sqlalchemy.orm import DeclarativeBase
from sqlalchemy.orm import relationship
class Base(DeclarativeBase):
pass
Declarative vs. Imperative Forms¶
As SQLAlchemy has evolved, different ORM configurational styles have emerged.
For examples in this section and others that use annotated
Declarative mappings with
Mapped, the corresponding non-annotated form should use the
desired class, or string class name, as the first argument passed to
relationship(). The example below illustrates the form used in
this document, which is a fully Declarative example using PEP 484 annotations,
where the
relationship() construct is also deriving the target
class and collection type from the
Mapped annotation,
which is the most modern form of SQLAlchemy Declarative mapping:
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "parent_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
children: Mapped[List["Child"]] = relationship(back_populates="parent")
class Child(Base):
__tablename__ = "child_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
parent_id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(ForeignKey("parent_table.id"))
parent: Mapped["Parent"] = relationship(back_populates="children")
In contrast, using a Declarative mapping without annotations is
the more “classic” form of mapping, where
relationship()
requires all parameters passed to it directly, as in the example below:
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "parent_table"
id = mapped_column(Integer, primary_key=True)
children = relationship("Child", back_populates="parent")
class Child(Base):
__tablename__ = "child_table"
id = mapped_column(Integer, primary_key=True)
parent_id = mapped_column(ForeignKey("parent_table.id"))
parent = relationship("Parent", back_populates="children")
Finally, using Imperative Mapping, which is SQLAlchemy’s original mapping form before Declarative was made (which nonetheless remains preferred by a vocal minority of users), the above configuration looks like:
registry.map_imperatively(
Parent,
parent_table,
properties={"children": relationship("Child", back_populates="parent")},
)
registry.map_imperatively(
Child,
child_table,
properties={"parent": relationship("Parent", back_populates="children")},
)
Additionally, the default collection style for non-annotated mappings is
list. To use a
set or other collection without annotations, indicate
it using the
relationship.collection_class parameter:
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "parent_table"
id = mapped_column(Integer, primary_key=True)
children = relationship("Child", collection_class=set, ...)
Detail on collection configuration for
relationship() is at
Customizing Collection Access.
Additional differences between annotated and non-annotated / imperative styles will be noted as needed.
One To Many¶
A one to many relationship places a foreign key on the child table referencing
the parent.
relationship() is then specified on the parent, as referencing
a collection of items represented by the child:
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "parent_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
children: Mapped[List["Child"]] = relationship()
class Child(Base):
__tablename__ = "child_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
parent_id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(ForeignKey("parent_table.id"))
To establish a bidirectional relationship in one-to-many, where the “reverse”
side is a many to one, specify an additional
relationship() and connect
the two using the
relationship.back_populates parameter,
using the attribute name of each
relationship()
as the value for
relationship.back_populates on the other:
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "parent_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
children: Mapped[List["Child"]] = relationship(back_populates="parent")
class Child(Base):
__tablename__ = "child_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
parent_id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(ForeignKey("parent_table.id"))
parent: Mapped["Parent"] = relationship(back_populates="children")
Child will get a
parent attribute with many-to-one semantics.
Using Sets, Lists, or other Collection Types for One To Many¶
Using annotated Declarative mappings, the type of collection used for the
relationship() is derived from the collection type passed to the
Mapped container type. The example from the previous section
may be written to use a
set rather than a
list for the
Parent.children collection using
Mapped[Set["Child"]]:
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "parent_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
children: Mapped[Set["Child"]] = relationship(back_populates="parent")
When using non-annotated forms including imperative mappings, the Python
class to use as a collection may be passed using the
relationship.collection_class parameter.
See also
Customizing Collection Access - contains further detail on collection
configuration including some techniques to map
relationship()
to dictionaries.
Configuring Delete Behavior for One to Many¶
It is often the case that all
Child objects should be deleted
when their owning
Parent is deleted. To configure this behavior,
the
delete cascade option described at delete is used.
An additional option is that a
Child object can itself be deleted when
it is deassociated from its parent. This behavior is described at
delete-orphan.
Many To One¶
Many to one places a foreign key in the parent table referencing the child.
relationship() is declared on the parent, where a new scalar-holding
attribute will be created:
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "parent_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
child_id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(ForeignKey("child_table.id"))
child: Mapped["Child"] = relationship()
class Child(Base):
__tablename__ = "child_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
The above example shows a many-to-one relationship that assumes non-nullable behavior; the next section, Nullable Many-to-One, illustrates a nullable version.
Bidirectional behavior is achieved by adding a second
relationship()
and applying the
relationship.back_populates parameter
in both directions, using the attribute name of each
relationship()
as the value for
relationship.back_populates on the other:
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "parent_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
child_id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(ForeignKey("child_table.id"))
child: Mapped["Child"] = relationship(back_populates="parents")
class Child(Base):
__tablename__ = "child_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
parents: Mapped[List["Parent"]] = relationship(back_populates="child")
Nullable Many-to-One¶
In the preceding example, the
Parent.child relationship is not typed as
allowing
None; this follows from the
Parent.child_id column itself
not being nullable, as it is typed with
Mapped[int]. If we wanted
Parent.child to be a nullable many-to-one, we can set both
Parent.child_id and
Parent.child to be
Optional[], in which
case the configuration would look like:
from typing import Optional
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "parent_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
child_id: Mapped[Optional[int]] = mapped_column(ForeignKey("child_table.id"))
child: Mapped[Optional["Child"]] = relationship(back_populates="parents")
class Child(Base):
__tablename__ = "child_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
parents: Mapped[List["Parent"]] = relationship(back_populates="child")
Above, the column for
Parent.child_id will be created in DDL to allow
NULL values. When using
mapped_column() with explicit typing
declarations, the specification of
child_id: Mapped[Optional[int]] is
equivalent to setting
Column.nullable to
True on the
Column, whereas
child_id: Mapped[int] is equivalent to
setting it to
False. See mapped_column() derives the datatype and nullability from the Mapped annotation
for background on this behavior.
Tip
If using Python 3.10 or greater, PEP 604 syntax is more convenient
to indicate optional types using
| None, which when combined with
PEP 563 postponed annotation evaluation so that string-quoted types aren’t
required, would look like:
from __future__ import annotations
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "parent_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
child_id: Mapped[int | None] = mapped_column(ForeignKey("child_table.id"))
child: Mapped[Child | None] = relationship(back_populates="parents")
class Child(Base):
__tablename__ = "child_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
parents: Mapped[List[Parent]] = relationship(back_populates="child")
One To One¶
One To One is essentially a One To Many relationship from a foreign key perspective, but indicates that there will only be one row at any time that refers to a particular parent row.
When using annotated mappings with
Mapped, the “one-to-one”
convention is achieved by applying a non-collection type to the
Mapped annotation on both sides of the relationship, which will
imply to the ORM that a collection should not be used on either side, as in the
example below:
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "parent_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
child: Mapped["Child"] = relationship(back_populates="parent")
class Child(Base):
__tablename__ = "child_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
parent_id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(ForeignKey("parent_table.id"))
parent: Mapped["Parent"] = relationship(back_populates="child")
Above, when we load a
Parent object, the
Parent.child attribute
will refer to a single
Child object rather than a collection. If we
replace the value of
Parent.child with a new
Child object, the ORM’s
unit of work process will replace the previous
Child row with the new one,
setting the previous
child.parent_id column to NULL by default unless there
are specific cascade behaviors set up.
Tip
As mentioned previously, the ORM considers the “one-to-one” pattern as a
convention, where it makes the assumption that when it loads the
Parent.child attribute on a
Parent object, it will get only one
row back. If more than one row is returned, the ORM will emit a warning.
However, the
Child.parent side of the above relationship remains as a
“many-to-one” relationship. By itself, it will not detect assignment
of more than one
Child, unless the
relationship.single_parent
parameter is set, which may be useful:
class Child(Base):
__tablename__ = "child_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
parent_id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(ForeignKey("parent_table.id"))
parent: Mapped["Parent"] = relationship(back_populates="child", single_parent=True)
Outside of setting this parameter, the “one-to-many” side (which here is
one-to-one by convention) will also not reliably detect if more than one
Child is associated with a single
Parent, such as in the case where
the multiple
Child objects are pending and not database-persistent.
Whether or not
relationship.single_parent is used, it is
recommended that the database schema include a unique constraint to indicate that the
Child.parent_id column
should be unique, to ensure at the database level that only one
Child row may refer
to a particular
Parent row at a time (see Declarative Table Configuration
for background on the
__table_args__ tuple syntax):
from sqlalchemy import UniqueConstraint
class Child(Base):
__tablename__ = "child_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
parent_id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(ForeignKey("parent_table.id"))
parent: Mapped["Parent"] = relationship(back_populates="child")
__table_args__ = (UniqueConstraint("parent_id"),)
New in version 2.0: The
relationship() construct can derive
the effective value of the
relationship.uselist
parameter from a given
Mapped annotation.
Setting uselist=False for non-annotated configurations¶
When using
relationship() without the benefit of
Mapped
annotations, the one-to-one pattern can be enabled using the
relationship.uselist parameter set to
False on what
would normally be the “many” side, illustrated in a non-annotated
Declarative configuration below:
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "parent_table"
id = mapped_column(Integer, primary_key=True)
child = relationship("Child", uselist=False, back_populates="parent")
class Child(Base):
__tablename__ = "child_table"
id = mapped_column(Integer, primary_key=True)
parent_id = mapped_column(ForeignKey("parent_table.id"))
parent = relationship("Parent", back_populates="child")
Many To Many¶
Many to Many adds an association table between two classes. The association
table is nearly always given as a Core
Table object or
other Core selectable such as a
Join object, and is
indicated by the
relationship.secondary argument to
relationship(). Usually, the
Table uses the
MetaData object associated with the declarative base class, so
that the
ForeignKey directives can locate the remote tables
with which to link:
from __future__ import annotations
from sqlalchemy import Column
from sqlalchemy import Table
from sqlalchemy import ForeignKey
from sqlalchemy import Integer
from sqlalchemy.orm import Mapped
from sqlalchemy.orm import mapped_column
from sqlalchemy.orm import DeclarativeBase
from sqlalchemy.orm import relationship
class Base(DeclarativeBase):
pass
# note for a Core table, we use the sqlalchemy.Column construct,
# not sqlalchemy.orm.mapped_column
association_table = Table(
"association_table",
Base.metadata,
Column("left_id", ForeignKey("left_table.id")),
Column("right_id", ForeignKey("right_table.id")),
)
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "left_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
children: Mapped[List[Child]] = relationship(secondary=association_table)
class Child(Base):
__tablename__ = "right_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
Tip
The “association table” above has foreign key constraints established that
refer to the two entity tables on either side of the relationship. The data
type of each of
association.left_id and
association.right_id is
normally inferred from that of the referenced table and may be omitted.
It is also recommended, though not in any way required by SQLAlchemy,
that the columns which refer to the two entity tables are established within
either a unique constraint or more commonly as the primary key constraint;
this ensures that duplicate rows won’t be persisted within the table regardless
of issues on the application side:
association_table = Table(
"association_table",
Base.metadata,
Column("left_id", ForeignKey("left_table.id"), primary_key=True),
Column("right_id", ForeignKey("right_table.id"), primary_key=True),
)
Setting Bi-Directional Many-to-many¶
For a bidirectional relationship, both sides of the relationship contain a
collection. Specify using
relationship.back_populates, and
for each
relationship() specify the common association table:
from __future__ import annotations
from sqlalchemy import Column
from sqlalchemy import Table
from sqlalchemy import ForeignKey
from sqlalchemy import Integer
from sqlalchemy.orm import Mapped
from sqlalchemy.orm import mapped_column
from sqlalchemy.orm import DeclarativeBase
from sqlalchemy.orm import relationship
class Base(DeclarativeBase):
pass
association_table = Table(
"association_table",
Base.metadata,
Column("left_id", ForeignKey("left_table.id"), primary_key=True),
Column("right_id", ForeignKey("right_table.id"), primary_key=True),
)
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "left_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
children: Mapped[List[Child]] = relationship(
secondary=association_table, back_populates="parents"
)
class Child(Base):
__tablename__ = "right_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
parents: Mapped[List[Parent]] = relationship(
secondary=association_table, back_populates="children"
)
Using a late-evaluated form for the “secondary” argument¶
The
relationship.secondary parameter of
relationship() also accepts two different “late evaluated” forms,
including string table name as well as lambda callable. See the section
Using a late-evaluated form for the “secondary” argument of many-to-many for background and
examples.
Using Sets, Lists, or other Collection Types for Many To Many¶
Configuration of collections for a Many to Many relationship is identical
to that of One To Many, as described at
Using Sets, Lists, or other Collection Types for One To Many. For an annotated mapping
using
Mapped, the collection can be indicated by the
type of collection used within the
Mapped generic class,
such as
set:
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "left_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
children: Mapped[Set["Child"]] = relationship(secondary=association_table)
When using non-annotated forms including imperative mappings, as is
the case with one-to-many, the Python
class to use as a collection may be passed using the
relationship.collection_class parameter.
See also
Customizing Collection Access - contains further detail on collection
configuration including some techniques to map
relationship()
to dictionaries.
Deleting Rows from the Many to Many Table¶
A behavior which is unique to the
relationship.secondary
argument to
relationship() is that the
Table which
is specified here is automatically subject to INSERT and DELETE statements, as
objects are added or removed from the collection. There is no need to delete
from this table manually. The act of removing a record from the collection
will have the effect of the row being deleted on flush:
# row will be deleted from the "secondary" table
# automatically
myparent.children.remove(somechild)
A question which often arises is how the row in the “secondary” table can be deleted
when the child object is handed directly to
Session.delete():
session.delete(somechild)
There are several possibilities here:
If there is a
relationship()from
Parentto
Child, but there is not a reverse-relationship that links a particular
Childto each
Parent, SQLAlchemy will not have any awareness that when deleting this particular
Childobject, it needs to maintain the “secondary” table that links it to the
Parent. No delete of the “secondary” table will occur.
If there is a relationship that links a particular
Childto each
Parent, suppose it’s called
Child.parents, SQLAlchemy by default will load in the
Child.parentscollection to locate all
Parentobjects, and remove each row from the “secondary” table which establishes this link. Note that this relationship does not need to be bidirectional; SQLAlchemy is strictly looking at every
relationship()associated with the
Childobject being deleted.
A higher performing option here is to use ON DELETE CASCADE directives with the foreign keys used by the database. Assuming the database supports this feature, the database itself can be made to automatically delete rows in the “secondary” table as referencing rows in “child” are deleted. SQLAlchemy can be instructed to forego actively loading in the
Child.parentscollection in this case using the
relationship.passive_deletesdirective on
relationship(); see Using foreign key ON DELETE cascade with ORM relationships for more details on this.
Note again, these behaviors are only relevant to the
relationship.secondary option used with
relationship(). If dealing with association tables that are mapped
explicitly and are not present in the
relationship.secondary
option of a relevant
relationship(), cascade rules can be used
instead to automatically delete entities in reaction to a related entity being
deleted - see Cascades for information on this feature.
Association Object¶
The association object pattern is a variant on many-to-many: it’s used when an
association table contains additional columns beyond those which are foreign
keys to the parent and child (or left and right) tables, columns which are most
ideally mapped to their own ORM mapped class. This mapped class is mapped
against the
Table that would otherwise be noted as
relationship.secondary when using the many-to-many pattern.
In the association object pattern, the
relationship.secondary
parameter is not used; instead, a class is mapped directly to the association
table. Two individual
relationship() constructs then link first the
parent side to the mapped association class via one to many, and then the
mapped association class to the child side via many-to-one, to form a
uni-directional association object relationship from parent, to association, to
child. For a bi-directional relationship, four
relationship()
constructs are used to link the mapped association class to both parent and
child in both directions.
The example below illustrates a new class
Association which maps
to the
Table named
association; this table now includes
an additional column called
extra_data, which is a string value that
is stored along with each association between
Parent and
Child. By mapping the table to an explicit class, rudimental access
from
Parent to
Child makes explicit use of
Association:
from typing import Optional
from sqlalchemy import ForeignKey
from sqlalchemy import Integer
from sqlalchemy.orm import Mapped
from sqlalchemy.orm import mapped_column
from sqlalchemy.orm import DeclarativeBase
from sqlalchemy.orm import relationship
class Base(DeclarativeBase):
pass
class Association(Base):
__tablename__ = "association_table"
left_id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(ForeignKey("left_table.id"), primary_key=True)
right_id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(
ForeignKey("right_table.id"), primary_key=True
)
extra_data: Mapped[Optional[str]]
child: Mapped["Child"] = relationship()
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "left_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
children: Mapped[List["Association"]] = relationship()
class Child(Base):
__tablename__ = "right_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
To illustrate the bi-directional version, we add two more
relationship()
constructs, linked to the existing ones using
relationship.back_populates:
from typing import Optional
from sqlalchemy import ForeignKey
from sqlalchemy import Integer
from sqlalchemy.orm import Mapped
from sqlalchemy.orm import mapped_column
from sqlalchemy.orm import DeclarativeBase
from sqlalchemy.orm import relationship
class Base(DeclarativeBase):
pass
class Association(Base):
__tablename__ = "association_table"
left_id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(ForeignKey("left_table.id"), primary_key=True)
right_id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(
ForeignKey("right_table.id"), primary_key=True
)
extra_data: Mapped[Optional[str]]
child: Mapped["Child"] = relationship(back_populates="parents")
parent: Mapped["Parent"] = relationship(back_populates="children")
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "left_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
children: Mapped[List["Association"]] = relationship(back_populates="parent")
class Child(Base):
__tablename__ = "right_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
parents: Mapped[List["Association"]] = relationship(back_populates="child")
Working with the association pattern in its direct form requires that child objects are associated with an association instance before being appended to the parent; similarly, access from parent to child goes through the association object:
# create parent, append a child via association
p = Parent()
a = Association(extra_data="some data")
a.child = Child()
p.children.append(a)
# iterate through child objects via association, including association
# attributes
for assoc in p.children:
print(assoc.extra_data)
print(assoc.child)
To enhance the association object pattern such that direct
access to the
Association object is optional, SQLAlchemy
provides the Association Proxy extension. This
extension allows the configuration of attributes which will
access two “hops” with a single access, one “hop” to the
associated object, and a second to a target attribute.
See also
Association Proxy - allows direct “many to many” style access between parent and child for a three-class association object mapping.
Warning
Avoid mixing the association object pattern with the many-to-many pattern directly, as this produces conditions where data may be read and written in an inconsistent fashion without special steps; the association proxy is typically used to provide more succinct access. For more detailed background on the caveats introduced by this combination, see the next section Combining Association Object with Many-to-Many Access Patterns.
Combining Association Object with Many-to-Many Access Patterns¶
As mentioned in the previous section, the association object pattern does not automatically integrate with usage of the many-to-many pattern against the same tables/columns at the same time. From this it follows that read operations may return conflicting data and write operations may also attempt to flush conflicting changes, causing either integrity errors or unexpected inserts or deletes.
To illustrate, the example below configures a bidirectional many-to-many relationship
between
Parent and
Child via
Parent.children and
Child.parents.
At the same time, an association object relationship is also configured,
between
Parent.child_associations -> Association.child
and
Child.parent_associations -> Association.parent:
from typing import Optional
from sqlalchemy import ForeignKey
from sqlalchemy import Integer
from sqlalchemy.orm import Mapped
from sqlalchemy.orm import mapped_column
from sqlalchemy.orm import DeclarativeBase
from sqlalchemy.orm import relationship
class Base(DeclarativeBase):
pass
class Association(Base):
__tablename__ = "association_table"
left_id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(ForeignKey("left_table.id"), primary_key=True)
right_id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(
ForeignKey("right_table.id"), primary_key=True
)
extra_data: Mapped[Optional[str]]
# association between Assocation -> Child
child: Mapped["Child"] = relationship(back_populates="parent_associations")
# association between Assocation -> Parent
parent: Mapped["Parent"] = relationship(back_populates="child_associations")
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "left_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
# many-to-many relationship to Child, bypassing the `Association` class
children: Mapped[List["Child"]] = relationship(
secondary="association_table", back_populates="parents"
)
# association between Parent -> Association -> Child
child_associations: Mapped[List["Association"]] = relationship(
back_populates="parent"
)
class Child(Base):
__tablename__ = "right_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
# many-to-many relationship to Parent, bypassing the `Association` class
parents: Mapped[List["Parent"]] = relationship(
secondary="association_table", back_populates="children"
)
# association between Child -> Association -> Parent
parent_associations: Mapped[List["Association"]] = relationship(
back_populates="child"
)
When using this ORM model to make changes, changes made to
Parent.children will not be coordinated with changes made to
Parent.child_associations or
Child.parent_associations in Python;
while all of these relationships will continue to function normally by
themselves, changes on one will not show up in another until the
Session is expired, which normally occurs automatically after
Session.commit().
Additionally, if conflicting changes are made,
such as adding a new
Association object while also appending the same
related
Child to
Parent.children, this will raise integrity
errors when the unit of work flush process proceeds, as in the
example below:
p1 = Parent()
c1 = Child()
p1.children.append(c1)
# redundant, will cause a duplicate INSERT on Association
p1.child_associations.append(Association(child=c1))
Appending
Child to
Parent.children directly also implies the
creation of rows in the
association table without indicating any
value for the
association.extra_data column, which will receive
NULL for its value.
It’s fine to use a mapping like the above if you know what you’re doing; there
may be good reason to use many-to-many relationships in the case where use
of the “association object” pattern is infrequent, which is that it’s easier to
load relationships along a single many-to-many relationship, which can also
optimize slightly better how the “secondary” table is used in SQL statements,
compared to how two separate relationships to an explicit association class is
used. It’s at least a good idea to apply the
relationship.viewonly parameter
to the “secondary” relationship to avoid the issue of conflicting
changes occurring, as well as preventing
NULL being written to the
additional association columns, as below:
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "left_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
# many-to-many relationship to Child, bypassing the `Association` class
children: Mapped[List["Child"]] = relationship(
secondary="association_table", back_populates="parents", viewonly=True
)
# association between Parent -> Association -> Child
child_associations: Mapped[List["Association"]] = relationship(
back_populates="parent"
)
class Child(Base):
__tablename__ = "right_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
# many-to-many relationship to Parent, bypassing the `Association` class
parents: Mapped[List["Parent"]] = relationship(
secondary="association_table", back_populates="children", viewonly=True
)
# association between Child -> Association -> Parent
parent_associations: Mapped[List["Association"]] = relationship(
back_populates="child"
)
The above mapping will not write any changes to
Parent.children or
Child.parents to the database, preventing conflicting writes. However, reads
of
Parent.children or
Child.parents will not necessarily match the data
that’s read from
Parent.child_associations or
Child.parent_associations,
if changes are being made to these collections within the same transaction
or
Session as where the viewonly collections are being read. If
use of the association object relationships is infrequent and is carefully
organized against code that accesses the many-to-many collections to avoid
stale reads (in extreme cases, making direct use of
Session.expire()
to cause collections to be refreshed within the current transaction), the pattern may be feasible.
A popular alternative to the above pattern is one where the direct many-to-many
Parent.children and
Child.parents relationships are replaced with
an extension that will transparently proxy through the
Association
class, while keeping everything consistent from the ORM’s point of
view. This extension is known as the Association Proxy.
See also
Association Proxy - allows direct “many to many” style access between parent and child for a three-class association object mapping.
Late-Evaluation of Relationship Arguments¶
Most of the examples in the preceding sections illustrate mappings
where the various
relationship() constructs refer to their target
classes using a string name, rather than the class itself, such as when
using
Mapped, a forward reference is generated that exists
at runtime only as a string:
class Parent(Base):
# ...
children: Mapped[List["Child"]] = relationship(back_populates="parent")
class Child(Base):
# ...
parent: Mapped["Parent"] = relationship(back_populates="children")
Similarly, when using non-annotated forms such as non-annotated Declarative
or Imperative mappings, a string name is also supported directly by
the
relationship() construct:
registry.map_imperatively(
Parent,
parent_table,
properties={"children": relationship("Child", back_populates="parent")},
)
registry.map_imperatively(
Child,
child_table,
properties={"parent": relationship("Parent", back_populates="children")},
)
These string names are resolved into classes in the mapper resolution stage,
which is an internal process that occurs typically after all mappings have been
defined and is normally triggered by the first usage of the mappings
themselves. The
registry object is the container where these
names are stored and resolved to the mapped classes to which they refer.
In addition to the main class argument for
relationship(),
other arguments which depend upon the columns present on an as-yet
undefined class may also be specified either as Python functions, or more
commonly as strings. For most of these
arguments except that of the main argument, string inputs are
evaluated as Python expressions using Python’s built-in eval() function,
as they are intended to receive complete SQL expressions.
Warning
As the Python
eval() function is used to interpret the
late-evaluated string arguments passed to
relationship() mapper
configuration construct, these arguments should not be repurposed
such that they would receive untrusted user input;
eval() is
not secure against untrusted user input.
The full namespace available within this evaluation includes all classes mapped
for this declarative base, as well as the contents of the
sqlalchemy
package, including expression functions like
desc() and
sqlalchemy.sql.functions.func:
class Parent(Base):
# ...
children: Mapped[List["Child"]] = relationship(
order_by="desc(Child.email_address)",
primaryjoin="Parent.id == Child.parent_id",
)
For the case where more than one module contains a class of the same name, string class names can also be specified as module-qualified paths within any of these string expressions:
class Parent(Base):
# ...
children: Mapped[List["myapp.mymodel.Child"]] = relationship(
order_by="desc(myapp.mymodel.Child.email_address)",
primaryjoin="myapp.mymodel.Parent.id == myapp.mymodel.Child.parent_id",
)
In an example like the above, the string passed to
Mapped
can be disambiguated from a specific class argument by passing the class
location string directly to
relationship.argument as well.
Below illustrates a typing-only import for
Child, combined with a
runtime specifier for the target class that will search for the correct
name within the
registry:
import typing
if typing.TYPE_CHECKING:
from myapp.mymodel import Child
class Parent(Base):
# ...
children: Mapped[List["Child"]] = relationship(
"myapp.mymodel.Child",
order_by="desc(myapp.mymodel.Child.email_address)",
primaryjoin="myapp.mymodel.Parent.id == myapp.mymodel.Child.parent_id",
)
The qualified path can be any partial path that removes ambiguity between
the names. For example, to disambiguate between
myapp.model1.Child and
myapp.model2.Child,
we can specify
model1.Child or
model2.Child:
class Parent(Base):
# ...
children: Mapped[List["Child"]] = relationship(
"model1.Child",
order_by="desc(mymodel1.Child.email_address)",
primaryjoin="Parent.id == model1.Child.parent_id",
)
The
relationship() construct also accepts Python functions or
lambdas as input for these arguments. A Python functional approach might look
like the following:
import typing
from sqlalchemy import desc
if typing.TYPE_CHECKING:
from myapplication import Child
def _resolve_child_model():
from myapplication import Child
return Child
class Parent(Base):
# ...
children: Mapped[List["Child"]] = relationship(
_resolve_child_model,
order_by=lambda: desc(_resolve_child_model().email_address),
primaryjoin=lambda: Parent.id == _resolve_child_model().parent_id,
)
The full list of parameters which accept Python functions/lambdas or strings
that will be passed to
eval() are:
Warning
As stated previously, the above parameters to
relationship()
are evaluated as Python code expressions using eval(). DO NOT PASS
UNTRUSTED INPUT TO THESE ARGUMENTS.
Adding Relationships to Mapped Classes After Declaration¶
It should also be noted that in a similar way as described at
Appending additional columns to an existing Declarative mapped class, any
MapperProperty
construct can be added to a declarative base mapping at any time
(noting that annotated forms are not supported in this context). If
we wanted to implement this
relationship() after the
Address
class were available, we could also apply it afterwards:
# first, module A, where Child has not been created yet,
# we create a Parent class which knows nothing about Child
class Parent(Base): ...
# ... later, in Module B, which is imported after module A:
class Child(Base): ...
from module_a import Parent
# assign the User.addresses relationship as a class variable. The
# declarative base class will intercept this and map the relationship.
Parent.children = relationship(Child, primaryjoin=Child.parent_id == Parent.id)
As is the case for ORM mapped columns, there’s no capability for
the
Mapped annotation type to take part in this operation;
therefore, the related class must be specified directly within the
relationship() construct, either as the class itself, the string
name of the class, or a callable function that returns a reference to
the target class.
Note
As is the case for ORM mapped columns, assignment of mapped
properties to an already mapped class will only
function correctly if the “declarative base” class is used, meaning
the user-defined subclass of
DeclarativeBase or the
dynamically generated class returned by
declarative_base()
or
registry.generate_base(). This “base” class includes
a Python metaclass which implements a special
__setattr__() method
that intercepts these operations.
Runtime assignment of class-mapped attributes to a mapped class will not work
if the class is mapped using decorators like
registry.mapped()
or imperative functions like
registry.map_imperatively().
Using a late-evaluated form for the “secondary” argument of many-to-many¶
Many-to-many relationships make use of the
relationship.secondary parameter, which ordinarily
indicates a reference to a typically non-mapped
Table
object or other Core selectable object. Late evaluation
using a lambda callable is typical.
For the example given at Many To Many, if we assumed
that the
association_table
Table object would be defined at a point later on in the
module than the mapped class itself, we may write the
relationship()
using a lambda as:
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "left_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
children: Mapped[List["Child"]] = relationship(
"Child", secondary=lambda: association_table
)
As a shortcut for table names that are also valid Python identifiers, the
relationship.secondary parameter may also be passed as a
string, where resolution works by evaluation of the string as a Python
expression, with simple identifier names linked to same-named
Table objects that are present in the same
MetaData collection referenced by the current
registry.
In the example below, the expression
"association_table" is evaluated as a variable
named “association_table” that is resolved against the table names within
the
MetaData collection:
class Parent(Base):
__tablename__ = "left_table"
id: Mapped[int] = mapped_column(primary_key=True)
children: Mapped[List["Child"]] = relationship(secondary="association_table")
Note
When passed as a string, the name passed to
relationship.secondary must be a valid Python identifier
starting with a letter and containing only alphanumeric characters or
underscores. Other characters such as dashes etc. will be interpreted
as Python operators which will not resolve to the name given. Please consider
using lambda expressions rather than strings for improved clarity.
Warning
When passed as a string,
relationship.secondary argument is interpreted using Python’s
eval() function, even though it’s typically the name of a table.
DO NOT PASS UNTRUSTED INPUT TO THIS STRING.
flambé! the dragon and The Alchemist image designs created and generously donated by Rotem Yaari.Created using Sphinx 7.2.6. Documentation last generated: Thu 01 Aug 2024 07:39:06 PM EDT